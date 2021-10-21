Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

NYSE:D opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $4,688,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

