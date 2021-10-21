DragonVein Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $72,390.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.06 or 0.00996450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00273453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00261019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00036032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

