Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
