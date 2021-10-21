Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

