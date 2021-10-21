EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

EGP stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,090. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $189.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

