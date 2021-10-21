EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

