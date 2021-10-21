Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.63 ($18.39).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Engie stock opened at €12.00 ($14.12) on Thursday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.99.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

