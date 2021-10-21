Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.
Entra ASA Company Profile
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.