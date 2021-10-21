EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $123.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the highest is $130.85 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $472.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $485.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $528.13 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $542.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 21.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,195. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Earnings History and Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

