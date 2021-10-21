Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $183.16 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $183.16 million and $13.73 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.57 or 0.99924323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.43 or 0.06477161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022421 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,236 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

