Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVKIF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$32.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

