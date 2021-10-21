Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Barclays cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

