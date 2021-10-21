Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

FMAO stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

