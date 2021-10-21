Federated Hermes Inc. Has $222.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,266,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $222,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.44. 166,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

