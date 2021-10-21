Federated Hermes Inc. Has $293.72 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $293,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $683.53. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,093. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.85, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $687.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.16.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

