Federated Hermes Inc. Has $548.61 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,054,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,965 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $548,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,091. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.