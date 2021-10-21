First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $151.39 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day moving average is $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

