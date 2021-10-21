First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $352.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

