First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:INBK traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $352.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $41.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
