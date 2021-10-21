First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,860. The firm has a market cap of $352.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

