First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.42.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock opened at C$30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.