First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

