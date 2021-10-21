First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,073,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.