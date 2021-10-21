FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.07

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$248.07 and last traded at C$248.43, with a volume of 16056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$246.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$228.25.

Get FirstService alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$235.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$217.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$863.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,584,000. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,567,007.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.