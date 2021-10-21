Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,455 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.80% of WEX worth $69,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.62. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

