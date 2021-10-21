Fmr LLC Sells 92,639 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,639 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $70,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Paychex by 40.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

