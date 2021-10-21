Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.