Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.
Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.