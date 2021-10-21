Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Upgraded at Eight Capital

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$200.00. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$202.22.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV traded up C$3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,117. The company has a market cap of C$33.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$177.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5734167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.