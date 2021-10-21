Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,780,895 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Frontline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Frontline by 691.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

