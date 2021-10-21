Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.53 Million

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $220.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $225.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $894.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $910.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $869.20 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $876.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

FULT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,802. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

