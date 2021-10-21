G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $18,267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 173,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 113,149 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 315,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 98,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

