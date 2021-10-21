Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

