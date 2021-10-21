Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.00. 613,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.03. Garmin has a twelve month low of $97.47 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

