Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.70

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $88.36, with a volume of 1234602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.