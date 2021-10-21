Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Globe Life stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

