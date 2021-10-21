Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,571 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.69% of Grand Canyon Education worth $68,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

