Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRFS. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,042,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. 12,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.