GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.