H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.79 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

