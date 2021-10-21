HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 215.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

