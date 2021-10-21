Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 73,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,743. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

