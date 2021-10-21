HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HelloFresh stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $114.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

