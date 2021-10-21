Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CEO Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.29. 49,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

