Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Insider Sells $164,300.00 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HP opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

