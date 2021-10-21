Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.48. 676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,185. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $786.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,327.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

