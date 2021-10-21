HollyGold Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $115,860.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HollyGold has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

