Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($62.13).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday.

ETR:BOSS opened at €51.88 ($61.04) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1,365.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.59.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

