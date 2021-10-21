Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($62.13).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday.

ETR:BOSS opened at €51.88 ($61.04) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1,365.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.59.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

