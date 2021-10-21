Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Down 4.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.43. 230,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,033,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

