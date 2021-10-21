Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.53) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.