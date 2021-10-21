Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Infobird and Kingsoft Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsoft Cloud 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.34%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Infobird.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infobird and Kingsoft Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $14.53 million 3.74 $4.00 million N/A N/A Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 6.86 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -34.37

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Kingsoft Cloud -10.68% -10.07% -6.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Infobird on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

