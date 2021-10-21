Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.17

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 88933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 14.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,023,000 after buying an additional 368,876 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

