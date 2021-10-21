Innovative Portfolios Makes New $282,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Innovative Portfolios purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.00. 44,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $169.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

